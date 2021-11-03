Cast Announced for Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical National Tour

Casting has been announced for the national touring production of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. The show will play a holiday tour, beginning at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, North Carolina from November 16 through November 21 before heading to The National Theatre in Washington, D.C. from November 23 through December 5 and finally playing The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia from December 7 through December 12. The 2021 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and original direction by three-time Tony Award winner, Jack O’Brien.

The cast will include James Schultz as The Grinch, W. Scott Stewart as Old Max, Xavier McKnight as Young Max, Christine Aziz as Grandma Who, John Anthony Lopez as Grandpa Who, Eduardo Uribe as Papa Who and Ashley Morton as Mama Who. Sofie Nesanelis and Quinn Titcomb will alternate as Cindy-Lou Who, and Hinano Hannah Lea Kuzukawa and Sadie Mae O’Sullivan will alternate as Annie Who.

The ensemble will include Sia Arvinger, Samm Carroll, Taylor Anne Drumwright, Caleb Funk, Joey Donoian, Mariela Dorado, Riley Fisher, Ethan James Lynch, Katie McConaughy, Jonathan Nadolny, Ellen Peterson, Justine Rappaport, Neely Scott and Meredith Aleigha Wells.

The magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," the Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas then he bargained for in this heartwarming tale. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Whos, an endlessly cheerful community bursting with holiday spirit.