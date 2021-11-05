Tony-Winning The Book of Mormon Resumes Broadway Performances

Hello! The Book of Mormon returns to Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre for its first performance since the Broadway shutdown began in March 2020. As previously reported, the long-running musical will bow once again on November 5.

As announced, the show stars returning cast members Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, Kim Exum as Nabulungi, Olivier Award winner Stephen Ashfield as Elder McKinley and Sterling Jarvis as Mafala Hatimbi.

The cast also features Lewis Cleale, Derrick Williams, Randy Aaron, Shanel Bailey, J. Casey Barrett, Graham Bowen, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Christian Delcroix, Daniel Fetter, Naysh Fox, Bre Jackson, Keziah John-Paul, John K. Kramer, Ben Laxton, Terrie Lynne, Noah Marlowe, Matthew Marks, Henry McGinniss, Stoney B. Mootoo, Jevares Myrick, Darius Nichols, John Eric Parker, John Pinto Jr., Christian Probst, Jasmin Richardson and Arbender J. Robinson.

With a book, music and lyrics by Robert Lopez, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, The Book of Mormon follows two young missionaries who are sent to Uganda to try to convert citizens to the Mormon religion. One missionary, Elder Price, is an enthusiastic go-getter with a strong dedication to his faith, while his partner, Elder Cunningham, is a socially awkward but well meaning nerd whose tendency to embroider the truth soon lands him in trouble. Upon their arrival in Africa, Elders Price and Cunningham learn that a successful mission may not be as easy as they expected.

Casey Nicholaw and Parker co-directed the production, which features choreography by Nicholaw and musical direction by Stephen Oremus.

The Book of Mormon won nine Tony Awards in 2011, including Best Musical.