Lynn Nottage & Debra Martin Chase to Be Honored at Second Stage Theater’s 2021 Fall Gala

Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and producer Debra Martin Chase will be honored at Second Stage Theater’s 2021 Fall Gala! The one-night-only event is set to take place on November 15. Both Nottage and Chase are members of Second Stage Theater’s Board of Directors.

The gala event is conceived by Charles Randolph-Wright and directed by Patricia McGregor. Performers set for the event include Brandy, Ayana George, Lady A’s Hillary Scott and Jordin Sparks.

The evening’s Honorary Chairs are Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Queen Latifah, Condola Rashad, Shonda Rhimes and Darren Walker. The Co-Chairs are Carol Sutton Lewis and William M. Lewis, Jr., Stephen and Kitty Sherrill and Lia Vollack.

Nottage, who received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony nomination for Sweat, will be represented on Broadway with two works this season for her play Clyde's and writing the book to the upcoming MJ The Musical.

Chase is an executive producer on The Equalizer and television credits include Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Disney Channel’s Lemonade Mouth. Her film credits include Harriet, The Princess Diaries, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Cheetah Girls franchise and more.