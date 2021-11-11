Flying Over Sunset Begins World Premiere Run on Broadway

The new musical Flying Over Sunset will have its long-awaited world premiere bow at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater on November 11 ahead of an opening night on December 13. The musical was originally scheduled to start performances on March 12, 2020, the day the Broadway shutdown was announced.

Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck and Harry Hadden-Paton star in the production that is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three real-life people—playwright, diplomat and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack), film legend Cary Grant (Yazbeck) and writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton)—each of whom experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives, the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

The cast also features Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach and Michael Winther.

Flying Over Sunset features a book and direction by James Lapine with music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie.

The new musical also features music direction by Kimberly Grigsby and choreography by Michelle Dorrance, with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, projection design by 59 Productions and orchestrations by Michael Starobin.

