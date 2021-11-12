Megan Hilty to Replace Jane Krakowski in NBC's Annie Live!

Tony nominee Megan Hilty has joined the cast of NBC's Annie Live!, according to Deadline. Hilty has replaced the previously announced Jane Krakowski in the role of Lily St. Regis. Krakowski has exited the production due to being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The previously reported live musical event will air on December 2 at 8PM ET.

“I am beyond thrilled to join this all-star cast, crew and creative team,” said Hilty in a statement. “My family and I have been super fans of Annie for as long as I can remember, and we always look forward to the epic televised musicals produced by Bob Greenblatt & Neil Meron, so to be a part of this particular production is an honor and a dream come true. I wish Jane the speediest of recoveries and hope to do her proud.”

According to NBC, Krakowski is “experiencing a breakthrough Covid case while working on a separate project in Ireland despite being double vaccinated, a regular testing process and abiding by protocols.”

Hilty joins a cast that includes the previously announced Celina Smith as Annie, Harry Connick Jr. as Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis, Tituss Burgess as Rooster and Andrea McArdle as former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

A Tony nominee for her featured turn in 2016's Noises Off, Hilty's Broadway credits also include Wicked and 9 to 5. She is known for her leading turn in Smash as well as appearances in The Good Wife, Patsy and Loretta and more.