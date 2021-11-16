 Skip to main content
Go Inside the Spring Awakening 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 16, 2021
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele
(Photo: Sarah Shatz)

Purple summer came once more at the one-night-only Spring Awakening 15th anniversary reunion concert! The event, which took place on November 15 at the Imperial Theatre, featured original Spring Awakening cast members Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard, Lea MicheleJohn Gallager Jr.Skylar AstinGideon GlickLilli Cooper, Krysta RodriguezGerard CanonicoJennifer Damiano Christine Eastbrook, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright and Remy Zaken. As previously reported, HBO is releasing a special documentary following the cast's reunion from rehearsal to when they hit the stage. Check out the photos below to feel like you're in the room, too!

The original cast performs a number from the hit musical.
(Photo: Sarah Shatz)
John Gallager Jr. and Jonathan Groff.
(Photo: Sarah Shatz)
Jonny B. Wright, Brian Johnson, Gideon Glick and Skylar Astin sing together.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Gideon Glick and Jonny B. Wright share a moment.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Lauren Pritchard takes center stage.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff sit in the spotlight.
(Photo: Sarah Shatz)
The cast takes a bow.
(Photo: Sarah Shatz)
