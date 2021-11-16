Get a First Look of Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée as Dr. Pomatter and Jenna in Waitress

This seems like a very good idea! As previously announced, Tony nominee Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée are heading to the diner in Waitress as Dr. Pomatter and Jenna, respectively. Henry will begin performances on November 29 while Renée will start her shift on November 25. This marks a reunion for Henry and Renée, who both earned Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their performances in Ross Golan's The Wrong Man off-Broadway; Henry garnered a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance. Get a first look of the two above and be sure to head to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre to see them in action.