Joshua Henry & Tyrone Davis Jr. to Star in Waitress on Broadway

Joshua Henry and Tyrone Davis Jr. are heading to the diner! The three-time Tony nominee and current Waitress cast member will step in for the roles of Dr. Pomatter and Ogie, respectively, beginning on November 29. They join the previously announced Ciara Renée, who begins her run as Jenna on November 25. Erich Bergen will play Dr. Pomatter through November 24. Nik Dodani will play his final performance as Ogie on November 27.

This will mark a reunion for Henry and Renée, who both earned Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their performances in Ross Golan's The Wrong Man off-Broadway; Henry garnered a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance. Henry has Tony nominations for his performances in The Scottsboro Boys, Violet and the 2018 revival of Carousel. He can currently be seen starring opposite Jason Momoa in season one of See Apple TV and will be featured in the forthcoming tick, tick...BOOM! film.

Tyrone Davis Jr. (Photo courtesy of Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Davis Jr. steps into the role of Ogie after performing as an ensemble member and understudy in the production since 2017. Before the shutdown, he was last seen in the off-Broadway revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, helmed by Kathleen Marshall and starring Beth Malone. Tyrone originated the role of Ronny Lule in the 2015 off-Broadway production of Invisible Thread. He also toured the country in the first national tour of Shrek The Musical, directed by Jason Moore.

This limited engagement of Waitress ends on January 9, 2022 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre