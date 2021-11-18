Hooray for Tommy Tune! American Dance Machine Takes On The Will Rogers Follies with Original Stars

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21), the reboot of the legendary Broadway choreography restoration project American Dance Machine, has launched its latest video. Led by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman, a group of some of the finest stage dancers recreate “Our Favorite Son,” the Cy Coleman (music), Betty Comden and Adolph Green (lyrics) showstopper from Tommy Tune’s Tony-winning 1991 musical triumph The Will Rogers Follies. Directed by Joshua Bergasse and conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins, the performance features the original choreography by Tune and associate choreographer Jeff Calhoun staged by Patti D’Beck. Will Rogers Follies original featured performer Huffman steps up to the lead role of Will Rogers for “Our Favorite Son,” joined by 20 showgirls, including 9 additional original members of the Broadway company: Maria Calabrese Heyburn, Colleen Dunn, Sallie Mae Dunn, Eileen Grace Reynolds, Kimberly Hester, Luba Mason, Dana Moore, Angie Schworer, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Leigh Zimmerman. For more on the work of ADM21, please visit their website. (Keep watching after the song to see interviews with some of the incredible performers!)

ADM21 presents Our Favorite Son from The Will Rogers Follies plus Cast Interviews from ADM21 on Vimeo.