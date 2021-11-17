Anything Goes London Revival Sets West End Return & U.K. Tour

Get ready to set sail! The London revival of Cole Porter's Anything Goes, which recently concluded its limited run at the Barbican Theatre, will return next summer. The Tony-winning musical is set to play an eight-week run at the Barbican Theatre beginning July 15, 2022. Prior to its West End return, Anything Goes will tour the U.K. beginning in April 2022 traveling to Bristol, Liverpool, Edinburgh, and Canterbury on its way to the Barbican. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The just-closed production featured two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster reprising her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney. Foster was succeeded by Rachel York, who starred in the U.S. national tour of Anything Goes, when she needed to return to New York to begin rehearsals for the upcoming The Music Man revival, which she will star in opposite Hugh Jackman.

Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes features music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The original book is by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse.

Anything Goes follows the S.S. American as it heads out to sea. As it does, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love, proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This musical features some of Porter's most memorable songs, including "I Get a Kick Out of You," "Anything Goes," "You’re the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow" and "It’s De-Lovely."