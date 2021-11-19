Go Inside the Opening Night of the Hairspray National Tour

Welcome to the '60s! The previously announced Hairspray national tour kicked off on November 17 at Broadway San Diego’s Civic Theatre before heading off on multi-city run, and fans can check out new production photos and pics from their opening night party. As previously reported, Andrew Levitt (a.k.a. drag queen Nina West, who rose to fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race) leads the cast as Edna Turnblad with Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Toneisha Harris as Motormouth Maybelle. The touring production is helmed by Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell and also features Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Will Savarese as Link Larkin, Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton, Brandon G. Stalling as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Kaelee Albritton as Amber Von Tussle and Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle. Hairspray features a Tony-winning score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman as well as a Tony-winning book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan. Say "good morning, Baltimore" by checking out the photos below!

Niki Metcalf plays Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray.



Toneisha Harris sings out as Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray.



The cast bows on opening night.



Andrew Levitt, Niki Metcalf and Toneisha Harris hit the red carpet.

