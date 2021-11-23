Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever! Sets West End Return for Holiday Run

Dine-saw! Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever will return to the West End for the holiday season. Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever is set to play at the Theatre Royal Haymarket beginning on December 2 and run through January 2, 2022. The production is directed and adapted for the stage by Richard Lewis and features music from BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson with lyrics by Matt Lewis.

Peppa Pig is a British preschool animated television series by Astley Baker Davies that follows Peppa, a young female pig and her family and friends. The show has been on air since it debuted in May 2004. This is the 10th time a Peppa Pig stage production has played the West End. Previous productions include Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Peppa Pig’s Party, Peppa Pig’s Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig’s Big Splash and Peppa Pig’s Surprise, all directed by Lewis.

In Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever, Peppa is excited to spend the day with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles—there is something for the whole family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more!

The live stage adaptation of Peppa Pig is produced by children’s theater team Fierylight in partnership with Hasbro.