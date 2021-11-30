Ruth Wilson to Star in Ivo van Hove’s Adaptation of Jean Cocteau’s The Human Voice in London

Tony nominee Ruth Wilson is set to star in Ivo van Hove’s adaptation of Jean Cocteau’s The Human Voice in London next spring. Van Hove will direct the play, which will feature designs by Jan Versweyveld. The solo show will open at the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre on March 22, 2022 and run for three weeks only through April 9.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be collaborating again with Ivo and Jan [Versweyveld] on this wonderful, heartbreaking and deeply human monologue from Jean Cocteau," Wilson said. "A woman alone with only her phone as companion, Cocteau explores the nature of intimate relations through inanimate objects. In a world in which are all addicted to and dependent on our phones, this play from the 1930s couldn’t feel more prescient. Ivo is the perfect director to bring Cocteau’s play to life as both share a love of the absurd as a mirror to truth.”

In The Human Voice, audiences experience the searing story of a woman's heartbreak over the course of a final phone call with her former lover.

A two-time Olivier Award winner for A Streetcar Named Desire and Anna Christie, Wilson earned an additional nomination for Hedda Gabler. She was nominated for two Tony Awards for her performaces in Constellations and King Lear on Broadway. Wilson is known for her screen roles in Jane Eyre, Luther, His Dark Materials, The Affair and more.