David Byrne's American Utopia Cancels Performances Through December 2

Performances of David Byrne's American Utopia have been canceled through December 2 due to a non-COVID-related illness in the company. Performances are set to resume on December 3.

David Byrne's American Utopia returned to Broadway at the St. James Theatre on September 17. In American Utopia, the Talking Heads star is joined by 11 diverse musicians from around the globe. The show won a Special Tony Award at the 74th Tony Awards.

The show features lighting design by Rob Sinclair and sound design by Pete Keppler. Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors. Choreography and musical staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as production consultant.