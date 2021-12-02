The Theatre World Awards Will Have Live In-Person Ceremony in 2022

Save the date! The Theatre World Awards are set to return next year with a live in-person ceremony. The annual event will take place on June 6, 2022 at 7:00PM ET at a theater venue to be announced. Journalist Peter Filichia will resume his hosting duties. As reported, last year's ceremony was postponed and then turned into a virtual event celebrating 75 years of the awards.

First presented in 1945, the Theatre World Awards are the oldest awards given for Outstanding Broadway and Off-Broadway Debut Performances. The Theatre World Awards are presented annually at the end of the theater season to 12 performers for their significant, reviewable and debut performances.

The 2022 Honorees for the Theatre World Award for an Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production, the 13th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater and the 9th Annual John Willis Award, will be announced in the spring of 2022.