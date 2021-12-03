Odds & Ends: Original Soundtrack Released for NBC's Annie Live! & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Listen to the Soundtrack for NBC's Annie Live!

NBC's Annie Live! offered a surprise on December 3, when Sony Masterworks Broadway released the soundtrack from the event, starring Celina Smith, Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and Taraji P. Henson. The album will also be released in CD format beginning January 21, 2022 and is available to preorder. Originally making its broadcast debut on NBC, Annie Live!, which averaged 5.2 million total viewers on December 2, according to TVLine, is now available to stream on Peacock.

Marc Shaiman to Score Billy Eichner's Bros

Tony-winning songwriter March Shaiman will compose the score for Billy Eichner's Bros, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The romantic comedy is in the works with Universal Pictures. Its principal cast includes Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz and more. Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) will direct from his screenplay, which was co-written with Eichner. The project is scheduled to hit theaters on August 12, 2022.

MCC Theater Announces Dates for Space Dogs

The musical Space Dogs by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire will begin previews at MCC Theater on January 11, 2022. Directed by Ellie Heyman, Space Dogs will open on January 30 and play a limited run through February 20. Written and performed by Hughes and Blaemire, the show tells the heartbreaking true story of Laika and the Chief Designer, a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Space Dogs will feature scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Haydee Zelideth Atuñano, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nathan Leigh, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella, puppet and props design by Amanda Villalobos and choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie.