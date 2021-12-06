Startin' Somethin'! MJ, the Michael Jackson Musical, Arrives on Broadway

MJ The Musical is moonwalking its way to Broadway. The new show about pop icon Michael Jackson begins performances at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on December 6 and will open on February 1, 2022. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs the musical, which marks the Broadway debut of star Myles Frost.

The cast also features Walter Russell III and Christian Wilson, who also make their Broadway debuts alternating in the role of Little Michael, Devin Trey Campbell as Little Marlon, Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson, Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson. Joining the cast for the Broadway premiere, is Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael. The ensemble includes Raymond Baynard, Kali May Grinder, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Aaron James McKenzie, Aramie Payton, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom and Darius Wright.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue.