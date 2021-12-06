Odds & Ends: See Jonathan Groff in the Action-Packed Trailer for The Matrix Resurrections

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

See Jonathan Groff in New Matrix Trailer

The trailer has arrived for The Matrix Resurrections, and it features two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff alongside original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Groff plays the business partner of Reeves' character Thomas Anderson: a slick, confident corporate type with insouciant charm, a disarming smile and an eye on the bottom line—everything Anderson is not. The film is scheduled for release on December 22. Get a first look at the action-packed trailer below!

Steven Spielberg Film Inspired by His Childhood Sets Release Date

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake hits theaters on December 10, and in a year, he'll have another feature film on the big screen. Variety reports that the previously announced movie, entitled The Fabelmans, is scheduled for release on November 23, 2022. Loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood in Arizona, the movie's cast includes newcomer Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen. two-time Tony winner Judd Hirsch, Tony nominee Jonathan Hadary and more. The Fabelmans is directed by Spielberg with a screenplay co-written by Tony winner Tony Kushner, with whom the Oscar winner also teamed up for West Side Story.

Mrs. Doubtfire's Analise Scarpaci to Release Debut EP

Broadway Records will release Mrs. Doubtfire star Analise Scarpaci’s debut EP Pathetic Little Dreamer on December 10. Scarpaci plays the eldest daughter Lydia Hillard in the new musical comedy, which is playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. She has also appeared on Broadway in A Christmas Story and Matilda. The EP includes a mix of original songs. The tracklist includes "Pathetic Little Dreamer," "Charlie," "I Don't Write Love Songs," "My Little Voice," "Drive," "Seventh Stage of Grief" and "End of the Day."

