Mrs. Doubtfire to Close on Broadway, Tour U.S. in 2023

Mrs. Doubtfire, which opened on December 5 at the Sondheim Theatre, has announced its final performance date. The new musical comedy based on the 1993 hit movie of the same name will close on May 29, 2022. After first arriving on Broadway on March 9, 2020, Mrs. Doubtfire was put on pause during the shutdown.

Producers have announced the show will kick off a national tour in October 2023 and play a British engagement in Manchester, England later this year, from September 2 to October 1.

Starring 2022 Tony Award nominee Rob McClure in the title role, the closing company of Mrs. Doubtfire will feature original stars Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

The musical follows Daniel Hillard (McClure), a struggling, out-of-work actor, who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire (also McClure) in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team also includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Ethan Popp, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designer David Brian Brown and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.