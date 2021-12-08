Check Out These Magical New Photos from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Brady Dalton Richards & James Romney in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Jack Thorne and John Tiffany's Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child officially reopened on December 7 at the Lyric Theatre, and now there are new photos from the production. As previously announced, the play that was originally produced as a two-part show has been restaged as a singular performance. The cast stars returning cast members James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley and Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy. Brady Dalton Richards and James Romney play Scorpius Malfoy and Albus Potter, respectively. David Abeles takes on the role of Ron Weasley. Keep the secrets, and take a look at the new production photos below!