Check Out These Magical New Photos from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 8, 2021
Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Brady Dalton Richards & James Romney in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Jack Thorne and John Tiffany's Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child officially reopened on December 7 at the Lyric Theatre, and now there are new photos from the production. As previously announced, the play that was originally produced as a two-part show has been restaged as a singular performance. The cast stars returning cast members James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley and Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy. Brady Dalton Richards and James Romney play Scorpius Malfoy and Albus Potter, respectively. David Abeles takes on the role of Ron Weasley. Keep the secrets, and take a look at the new production photos below!

Dementors descend upon Brady Dalton Richards, who plays Scorpius Malfoy, in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Brady Dalton Richards and James Romney cause a scene in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
James Romney as play Albus Potterand Brady Dalton Richardsas Scorpius Malfoy.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Moaning Myrtle, played by Michela Cannon, is just one of the many beloved characters from the Harry Potter books that appears in the show.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
View the Full Gallery Here
