Cast Set for the Return of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

It's almost time to board the Hogwarts Express! Casting has been announced for the Broadway return of Jack Thorne and John Tiffany's Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which will resume performances at the Lyric Theatre on November 12 as a restaged one-part play.

The cast will be lead by returning cast members James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley and Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy. The previously announced Brady Dalton Richards and James Romney will bow as Scorpius Malfoy and Albus Potter, respectively. David Abeles will take on the role of Ron Weasley.



The ensemble includes Oge Agulué, Kevin Angulo, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Michela Cannon, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Judith Lightfoot Clarke, Ted Deasy, Kira Fath, Stephanie Gomérez, Steve Haggard, Ben Horner, Edward James Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Rachel Leslie, Sarita Amani Nash, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, Kevin Matthew Reyes, William Rhem, Antoinette Robinson, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Maya Thomas and Karen Janes Woditsch.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows the lives and families of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger 19 years after their defeat of Lord Voldemort. It officially opened on Broadway on April 22, 2018 and took home six Tony Awards, including Best Play.