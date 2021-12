The wheels keep on turning for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe. Obi-Melekwe took over the title role in the musical from Tony winner Adrienne Warren on November 2. On a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Obi-Melekwe and members of the cast performed "Proud Mary," which serves as the musical's big finale. Watch the performance in below, and see Tina live at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre!