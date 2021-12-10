 Skip to main content
New Musical Flying Over Sunset to Release Cast Recording in January

by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 10, 2021
Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton and Carmen Cusack in "Flying Over Sunset"
New musical Flying Over Sunset, which officially opens at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater on December 13, will release an original Broadway cast album next year. The recording will be released digitally on January 28, 2022 and on CD on March 11. Flying Over Sunset features a book and direction by James Lapine with music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie. 

Carmen CusackTony Yazbeck and Harry Hadden-Paton star in the world premiere production, which is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three real-life people—playwright, diplomat and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack), film legend Cary Grant (Yazbeck) and writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton)—each of whom experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives, the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and the world.

The cast also features Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach and Michael Winther. 

 

