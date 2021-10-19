 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Footage of New Musical Flying Over Sunset, Starring Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton & Carmen Cusack

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 19, 2021
Robert Sella, Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack & Tony Yazbeck

 Flying Over Sunset, which stars Tony YazbeckHarry Hadden-Paton and Carmen Cusack, is getting ready to begin Broadway performances at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater on November 11, and now there is a first look of the new musical thanks to this fresh footage. With opening night set for December 13, Flying Over Sunset features a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie. The musical is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three real-life people—playwright, diplomat and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack), film legend Cary Grant (Yazbeck) and writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton)—each of whom experimented with LSD. At a crossroads in their lives, the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world. 

View Comments

Related Shows

Flying Over Sunset

from $87.00

Star Files

Carmen Cusack

Harry Hadden-Paton

Tony Yazbeck

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch the Cast of Girl From the North Country Perform a Bob Dylan Medley
  2. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  3. American Buffalo Star Darren Criss and Mia Swier Expecting Their First Child
Back to Top