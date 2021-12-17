Emilie Kouatchou Set as Next Christine in Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera

Let your fantasies unwind! Emilie Kouatchou, who is currently the Christine alternate in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, will become the show's leading lady on January 26, 2022, which marks the long-running musical's 34th anniversary. Current star Meghan Picerno will play her final performance on January 23.

Kouatchou made history as the first Black actress to play the role on Broadway when she had her first performance on October 27. The Phantom of the Opera marks her Broadway debut. Julia Udine will become the new Christine Alternate, replacing Kouatchou. Udine originated the role of Christine in the all-new North American touring production in 2013; she joined the Broadway production in December 2014.

Continuing their time in the musical will be Ben Crawford as Phantom, John Riddle as Raoul, Bradley Dean as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta Giudicelli, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, Carlton Moe as Ubaldo Piangi and Sara Esty as Meg Giry.

The ensemble features Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch and Erica Wong.

With a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart, The Phantom of the Opera features direction by the late Hal Prince and is based on the novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux.

The musical follows a deformed composer who haunts the grand Paris Opera House. Sheltered from the outside world in an underground cavern, the lonely, romantic man tutors and composes operas for Christine, a gorgeous young soprano star-to-be. As Christine’s star rises and a handsome suitor from her past enters the picture, the Phantom grows mad, terrorizing the opera house owners and company with his murderous ways. Still, Christine finds herself drawn to the mystery man.

As reported, The Phantom of the Opera resumed Broadway performances on October 22 at the Majestic Theatre.