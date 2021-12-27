Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew, Starring Phylicia Rashad, Arrives on Broadway

Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew is beginning its Broadway engagement. The new play starts preview performances on December 27 and officially opens on January 19, 2022 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs the production.

Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad leads the company, which includes Joshua Boone, Chanté Adams, Brandon J. Dirden and Adesola Osakalumi.

Skeleton Crew is set in 2008 Detroit, where a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight-knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity.

Skeleton Crew features choreography by Adesola Osakalumi, scenic design by Michael Carnahan, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Rui Rita, original music and sound design by Rob Kaplowitz, projection design by Nicholas Hussong and original music by J. Keys.