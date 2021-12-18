Christmas Spectacular Run Cut Short at Radio City Music Hall

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has turned off its lights for the 2021 holiday season. The enduring holiday tradition, starring the world famous Rockettes, cancelled four performances at Radio City Music Hall early on December 17 before calling off the rest of the run later in the day on Thursday. Producers cited "breakthrough COVID-19 cases" in the company.

In a statement, producers said, "We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season. We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks." The show was set to run through January 2, 2022.

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and unity. The Christmas Spectacular features the finale "Christmas Lights," which begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene that has been performed as part of the Christmas Spectacular since its inception.

Broadway.com customers will be notified and automatically refunded.