Mrs. Doubtfire's Analise Scarpaci on Her Musical Horoscope and Living Her Dream of Being on Broadway

Age: 22

Hometown: Staten Island, New York

Current Role: Analise Scarpaci plays Lydia Hillard, the eldest of three children, in Mrs. Doubtfire.



Credits: Scarpaci made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of 2012's A Christmas Carol. She then went on to appear in Matilda before landing her first principal role as Lydia Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire. Scarpaci can also be seen in short films Thespians and We're Gonna Come Back.

"My parents are very musical. Their wedding song was 'All I Ask Of You' from The Phantom of the Opera. So, I guess you could say that musicals were already in my blood. I wanted my 16th birthday to be so much fun and it's around Halloween. In true Scorpio fashion, I had a Wicked-themed sweet 16. I consider myself more of a Glinda, but my moon is in Elphaba."

Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

"Doing theater in New York and on Broadway was always my dream, I actually found something that I wrote in the second grade and it says 'What do you want to do when you grow up?' My answer was, 'I want to be a lead in a Broadway show.'"

"My very first Broadway audition was for Billy Elliot, which is my favorite musical ever. I was very stressed out ,and I had a panic attack in front of the entire creative team and ran out of the room. At the time, we didn't realize that I had been experiencing early symptoms of Crohn's Disease. I think it's important for people to know that people with invisible illnesses like mine are able to do things that normal people can do. A couple of nights ago, I had my treatment in the morning and then went to rehearsal and did the show at night. I can't even describe to you how I was feeling. I wanted to crawl into my bed and cry. I did the whole show and I was very proud of myself. I wasn't going to let this little beast inside of me ruin anything."

"Besides all the funny, [Mrs. Doubtfire] has all of this heart and soul with an incredible message. My character, Lydia, her whole story revolves around the relationship between herself and her father. It's really great that I get to have this moment and bring in my relationship with my own dad into the show, too. My family is my whole world, and to be a part of a show that is about family and love and acceptance. It's a great gift, and I'm so honored to be a part of it."

