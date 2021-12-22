 Skip to main content
See Thoughts of a Colored Man Playwright Keenan Scott II Step Center Stage in His Own Play

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 22, 2021
Luke James, Bjorn DuPaty, Keenan Scott II & Tristan Mack Wilds
(Photo: Tricia Baron)

Thoughts of a Colored Man marks Keenan Scott II's Broadway debut as playwright, but on December 21, the scribe took a bow in the production as a performer. With three actors out and only two trained understudies standing by to go on for the evening's performance, Scott asked producer Brian Moreland if he could step into the role of Wisdom with less than 15 minutes until curtain. He performed the role, script in hand, and is expected to continue  taking the stage in his Broadway play through the holiday weekend.

"It was a thrilling night for a Broadway audience to experience our play," Moreland said. "Keenan Scott II is a bold new voice for now, and last night, he exhibited the power and resilience of everyone who makes up the Broadway community.” Take a look at photos from the exciting show-must-go-on moment below, and catch Thoughts of a Colored Man at the John Golden Theatre.

Luke James and Bjorn DuPaty embrace Keenan Scott II following his Broadway debut as a performer.
(Photo: Tricia Baron)
Keenan Scott II joins the company of Thoughts of a Colored Man for their curtain call. See the play at the John Golden Theatre.
(Photo: Tricia Baron)
