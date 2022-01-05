Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation to Close Off-Broadway

Get ready to say goodbye to Hundred Acre Wood. Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation will end its off-Broadway run at Theatre Three at Theatre Row at on January 30. The production began performances on October 21, 2021. The new musical is set to transfer to Chicago's Mercury Theater Chicago with performances beginning on March 15.

The final cast features Jake Bazel as Pooh, Chris Palmieri as Tigger, Kirsty Moon as Piglet/Roo, Emmanuel Elpenord as Eeyore, Rabbit, and Owl and Kristina Dizon as Kanga/Owl.

Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, a new adventure is about to happen. Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too!) arrive on stage in Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation. In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, told with stunning life-size puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, this fresh stage adaptation features the Sherman Brothers’ classic Grammy-award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne.