Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield & West Side Story Win Golden Globe Awards

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 10, 2022
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

A slew of stage stars were honored for their work on screen when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the winners of the 2022 Golden Globe Awards on January 9. The untelevised event took place at Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel. The results were posted to Twitter.

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story took home the award for Best Picture, and the film's stars, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose, also won trophies for their performances. Stage alum Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history, becoming the first trans woman to garner the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for the final season of Pose. Tony winner Andrew Garfield received the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for the Lin-Manuel Miranda-helmed tick, tick...BOOM! Encanto, which features songs by Miranda, earned the award for Best Motion Picture, Animated.

Broadway alums Jean Smart, Nicole Kidman and Jeremy Strong also won for their performances in HacksBeing the Ricardos and Succession, respectively. Kenneth Branagh earned the award for Best Screenplay for his film Belfast.

Head here for the full winners list.

