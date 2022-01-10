Odds & Ends: Emily in Paris Renewed for Seasons Three and Four

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Emily in Paris Will Get Third & Fourth Seasons

Less than a month after its second season arrived on Netflix, Emily in Paris has been renewed for an additional two seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix claims that the second season of the Lily Collins-led series, which also stars Tony nominee Ashley Park, topped the streaming service's global top 10 list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first five days. Season two was released on December 22, 2021. Collins plays the title character, who moves to Paris in the first season. Need to get caught up? Watch the trailer for the show's second season below.

Full House Star & Broadway Alum Bob Saget Dead

Comedian Bob Saget, who was known for playing Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House, has died at the age of 65. According to The New York Times, he was found dead in an Orlando hotel room on January 9 while on tour. Born on May 17, 1956 in Philadelphia, Saget graduated from Temple University in 1978 and went on to pursue a career in comedy. He became a household name alongside John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on Full House from 1987 to 1995. He then served as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. He returned to the role of Danny Tanner on a sequel series Fuller House and lent his voice to nine seasons as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget appeared on Broadway in both The Drowsy Chaperone and Hand to God. Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.

Elizabeth Marvel, Bill Camp & Ato Blankson-Wood

(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Long Day’s Journey into Night Shifts Dates

Audible Theater’s previously announced stage production of the Eugene O’Neill epic Long Day’s Journey into Night, directed by Robert O’Hara, will now begin performances on January 18, one week later than planned. The new schedule follows the production’s adjusted rehearsal schedule during the holidays. Opening night will now take place on January 25 at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Starring Emmy nominee Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood and Jason Bowen, the reimagined production’s running time is one hour 40 minutes with no intermission.

Oscar-Winning Songwriter Marilyn Bergman Dies at 93

Marilyn Bergman, who with her husband, Alan Bergman, won many awards for songwriting, died on January 8 at her home in Los Angeles at the age of 93. The New York Times reports that the cause was respiratory failure. Born Marilyn Katz on November 10, 1928, in Brooklyn, she went on earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology and English from New York University. After falling down a flight of stairs and breaking her shoulder in 1956, she flew to Los Angeles to stay with her parents and started writing lyrics. Songwriter Lew Spence introduced her to Alan Bergman. The Bergmans and Tony winner Marvin Hamlisch won the 1974 Academy Award for the song “The Way We Were,” from the Robert Redford/Barbra Streisand romance of the same name. The album of that movie’s score also won the Bergmans a Grammy Award. They received Oscars for “The Windmills of Your Mind" and the score of Streisand’s 1983 film Yentl. They also won Emmy Awards for the score of the 1976 TV movie Sybil, the song “Ordinary Miracles” (written with Hamlisch and performed by Streisand in a 1995 concert special) and “A Ticket to Dream,” another Hamlisch collaboration, written for the American Film Institute’s 1998 special 100 Years … 100 Movies. Bergman's lyrics found their way to the Broadway stage in Something More!, Ballroom, André DeShields' Haarlem Nocturne, Street Corner Symphony and Come Fly Away. She is survived by her husband, daughter Julie and a granddaughter.

Brandon Victor Dixon

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Black No More Pushes Premiere by One Week

Tariq Trotter and John Ridley's previously announced musical Black No More will now begin previews on January 18, in advance of an official opening night now set for February 15. The company announced that Howard McGillin and Gaelen Gilliland have joined the cast in the roles for which Walter Bobbie and Katie Thompson, who had to withdraw from the production, were previously announced. The cast also includes Leanne Antonio, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Elijah A. Carter, Ryan Fitzgerald, Polanco Jones Jr., Zachary Daniel Jones, Sarah Meahl, Mary Page Nance, Oneika Phillips, Nicholas Ranauro, Malaiyka Reid, Mars Rucker, Angela M. Sauers, Akron Watson, Nyla Watson and Edward Watts. They join the previously announced Trotter, Ephraim Sykes, Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tamika Lawrence, Theo Stockman, Tracy Shayne and Lillias White. Directed by Scott Elliott, Black No More will run at The Pershing Square Signature Center's Irene Diamond Stage. Inspired by George S. Schuyler’s Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, the musical tells the story of Max Disher (Dixon), who’s eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Trotter) that guarantees to “solve the American race problem" by turning Black people white.