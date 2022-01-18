Corbin Bleu Joins High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; Season to Include Songs from Frozen & Camp Rock

Stage and screen star Corbin Bleu is set to return to the world of East High in the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which begins filming today. Bleu, who starred in the original High School Musical trilogy, will play himself in the series, which is about a group of East High students who attend the school where the popular movies took place. Created by Broadway's Tim Federle, the first two seasons are available on Disney+. A release date for season three is to be announced.

Bleu, who gained fame as Chad in High School Musical, has appeared on Broadway in In the Heights, Godspell, Holiday Inn and Kiss Me Kate. He most recently starred in the TV movies Love, For Real and A Christmas Dance Reunion.

Newcomers Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell are also joining the season three cast along with Disney Channel alums Meg Donnelly and Jason Earles.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Broadway's Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan and pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

The third season is set at Camp Shallow Lake, where the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of Frozen and determine who is "best in snow." The season will also feature songs from Camp Rock and the High School Musical franchise.