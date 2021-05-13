Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Star Kate Reinders React to Her School Performances

When the first season of Tim Federle's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was released Disney+, it was an instant hit. Broadway's Kate Reinders, who plays new drama teacher Ms. Jenn, was a guest on Broadway.com's #LiveatFive in November 2019 and spoke with Paul Wontorek about her own high school musical productions.

"When I was a sophomore, I was Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes," Reinders told us. "I was the skinniest, flattest rail of all and could not walk in heels. I listened to that cast album, and I really tried to channel my Patti LuPone. I think I did pretty well, considering. Nobody needs to ever see that. I hope it doesnt't exist." Well, those videos do exist and in a recent interview with Inside Edition, Reinders, along with her parents, reacted to watching the tapes. From tapping in Anything Goes to "trying to be Julie Andrews" as Maria in The Sound of Music, get a look Reinders taking center stage prior to Broadway.

The second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres on May 14 and features some familiar faces like former Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Roman Banks, Derek Hough and more.

Watch the interview with Reinders below in preparation for the new Wildcat crew to take on Beauty and the Beast this season!