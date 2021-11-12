Disney+ Announces Release Dates for Disenchanted, Star-Studded Pinocchio, Hocus Pocus 2 & More

In honor of Disney+ Day, which is the anniversary of its launch, the streaming service has announced a plethora of new projects and premiere dates for shows and films starring Broadway favorites. Keep reading to know when you can see Disenchanted, Hocus Pocus 2, Cynthia Erivo in Pinocchio and more!

Disenchanted

The long-awaited sequel to Enchanted is finally within reach! Disenchanted is set to arrive on Disney+ in fall 2022, 15 years after the original film's release. Original stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Tony winner Idina Menzel and James Marsden are set to reprise their roles. New cast members include Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Gabby Baldacchino. As previously announced, composers Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz have written new songs for the upcoming movie musical. Hear the announcement from Adams and Dempsey below!

Pinocchio

The previously-announced star-studded live-action Pinocchio will arrive to Disney+ in fall 2022. Featuring Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Blue Fairy, Pinocchio stars Tom Hanks as Gepetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John and Luke Evans as The Coachman. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays the title role.

Hocus Pocus 2

Are you ready, sistaaaahs? Hocus Pocus 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1993 film, will appear on Disney+ in fall 2022. As previously reported, Tony winner Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reunite in the Anne Fletcher-directed film. Get a look at the wicked sisters in action below!

Tiana

Tiana, a new long-form musical series following Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, is set to arrive in 2023. The series, written and directed by Stella Meghie, follows the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind. Tony winner Anika Noni Rose will reprise her turn voicing the title character. Get a first look at the series below!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3

Let's go, Wildcats! A third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is officially happening and will premiere in 2022. Created by Broadway's Tim Federle, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Broadway's Kate Reinders. The second season saw the addition of several stage favorites including Andrew Barth Feldman, Jordan Fisher, Roman Banks and Derek Hough. While the first season took on the stage production of High School Musical, the second saw the school bring Beauty and the Beast to life. Based on the below promo, fans are thinking that Frozen will be the next musical to get the Wildcats treatment!

Better Nate Than Ever

In addition to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Broadway's Tim Federle has another project in the works! A film adaptation of his novel Better Nate Than Ever will premiere on Disney+ in spring 2022. Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz will star alongside Lisa Kudrow, Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, Rueby Wood and Joshua Bassett. The film centers on 13 year-old Pittsburgher Nate Foster (Wood), who, together with fellow theater kid Libby (Brooks), sneaks off to a major musical audition in New York City after not being cast in their school musical.