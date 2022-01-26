Hear from Rachel Tucker, Michael James Scott, Tariq Trotter & More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on January 30 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Wish granted! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek takes a stroll through the Theatre District with Aladdin’s Michael James Scott and revisits his Broadway credits.

Watch footage of Aladdin’s original screen and stage Jafar Jonathan Freeman take his final bow in the Disney smash hit.

Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper heads to the Renaissance Hotel in Times Square to speak with West End and Broadway stage fave Rachel Tucker about bringing Come From Away to American audiences.

Tariq Trotter discusses creating and starring in the new off-Broadway musical Black No More, which he developed with Oscar winner John Ridley.

She’s just gotta dance! Meet Broadway triple threat Kim Steele, most recently seen in Hadestown, and hear all about her journey to the stage.

See Steven Spielberg and Tony winner Paul Tazewell talk about the costumes for West Side Story and dressing stars like Rita Moreno and more for the musical blockbuster.

