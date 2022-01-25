 Skip to main content
Get a First Look at Phylicia Rashad and the Cast of Skeleton Crew

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jan 25, 2022
Phylicia Rashad
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Go inside Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew with these new photos. Starring Tony winner Phylicia RashadJoshua BooneChanté AdamsBrandon J. Dirden and Adesola OsakalumiSkeleton Crew is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The show is set in 2008 Detroit, where a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight-knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this work family must reckon with their personal loyalties, instincts for survival and hope for humanity. Check out the photos below!

Phylicia Rashad as Faye and Brandon J. Dirden as Reggie in Skeleton Crew.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Adesola Osakalumi in Skeleton Crew.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Joshua Boone as Dez and Chanté Adams as Shanita in Skeleton Crew.
