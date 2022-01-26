 Skip to main content
Shout! Check Out Photos from the National Tour of The Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud

First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 26, 2022
The national touring company of "Ain't Too Proud"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

They've got sunshine on a cloudy day! As previously reported, the first national tour of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is coming to a city near you. Leading the cast are Broadway company members Marcus Paul James as Otis Williams and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as David Ruffin. The cast also features Broadway alum James T. Lane as Paul Williams, Jalen Harris as Eddie Kendricks and Harrell Holmes Jr. as Melvin Franklin. Ain't Too Proud follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The tour is heading to over 50 cities across North America, including a homecoming to The Temptations' roots in Detroit. Take a first look at the show below.

Ain't Too Proud's Classic Five: Harrell Holmes Jr., Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jalen Harris, Marcus Paul James and James T. Lane.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Ain't Too Proud'sTraci Elaine Lee, Deri’Andra Tucker and Shayla Brielle G. play The Supremes.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Ain't Too Proud's Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Marcus Paul James, Jalen Harris, Harrell Holmes Jr. and James T. Lane take the stage.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
The tour cast of Ain't Too Proud.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Ain't Too Proud's Harrell Holmes Jr., Jalen Harris, Harris Matthew, Marcus Paul James and James T. Lane.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Jalen Harris and the national touring company of Ain't Too Proud.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Go see Marcus Paul James, Jalen Harris, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Harrell Holmes Jr. and James T. Lane when Ain't Too Proud comes to a city near you!
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
