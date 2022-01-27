Tony Nominee Robyn Hurder Sets Moulin Rouge! The Musical Depature; Jessica Lee Goldyn to Take Over

Robyn Hurder is getting ready for her last can-can.The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tony nominee will play her final performance as Nini on February 20. Jessica Lee Goldyn will join the company and take over the role beginning on February 22 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Goldyn has appeared on Broadway in A Chorus Line, Finding Neverland, Hello, Dolly! andTuck Everlasting. Her screen credits include Smash and Every Little Step.

Moulin Rouge! stars Aaron Tveit as Christian, Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth. Ashley Loren is the Satine alternate. The company also includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Raúl Contreras, Kevin Curtis, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Tasia Jungbauer, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall-Villarreal, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Clay Rice-Thomson, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet and Ericka Hunter Yang.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's hit 2001 film of the same name. The show arrived on Broadway following a run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. It features a book by John Logan and a score of pop music from the past 50 years. Alex Timbers directs the production, which features Tony-winning choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened on Broadway on July 25, 2019 and won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.