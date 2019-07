Moulin Rouge! truly had a spectacular, spectacular opening night on July 25. After taking their bows to a cheering crowd and hitting the red carpet to talk about the dazzling show, the cast of Moulin Rouge! headed to the Broadway.com portrait booth to show off their best poses. Check out these exclusive photos of stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein and more and be sure to book your own visit to see Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge! stars Tam Mutu, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit get close.

Danny Burstein brings Harold Zidler to life on stage.

Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder play Santiago and Nini, respectively.