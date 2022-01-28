 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steven Spielberg & More Nominated for Directors Guild Awards

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 28, 2022
Andrew Garfield & Lin-Manuel Miranda on the set of "tick, tick...BOOM!"
(Photo: c/o Netflix)

Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, who made his directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, has been nominated for an award by the Directors Guild of America. The nominees also include Steven Spielberg for helming the West Side Story remake, which is his first time directing a movie musical.

In addition to Miranda, the first-time feature film director category, introduced in 2015, includes Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter, Rebecca Hall for Passing, Tatiana Huezo for Prayers for the Stolen, Michael Sarnoski for Pig and Emma Seligman for Shiva Baby.

Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez & the cast of West Side Story
(Photo: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios)

Joining Spielberg In the motion pictures category are Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza and Denis Villeneuve for Dune.

Head here for more info on the DGA Awards, which will take place on March 12. Spike Lee is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

View Comments

Star Files

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Articles Trending Now

  1. Full Cast Set for Moulin Rouge! The Musical's North American Tour
  2. Chip Zien & Sierra Boggess to Star in Barry Manilow's Harmony
  3. Sharon Sachs to Play Madame Morrible in Wicked on Broadway
Back to Top