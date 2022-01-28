Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steven Spielberg & More Nominated for Directors Guild Awards

Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, who made his directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, has been nominated for an award by the Directors Guild of America. The nominees also include Steven Spielberg for helming the West Side Story remake, which is his first time directing a movie musical.

In addition to Miranda, the first-time feature film director category, introduced in 2015, includes Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter, Rebecca Hall for Passing, Tatiana Huezo for Prayers for the Stolen, Michael Sarnoski for Pig and Emma Seligman for Shiva Baby.

Joining Spielberg In the motion pictures category are Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza and Denis Villeneuve for Dune.

Head here for more info on the DGA Awards, which will take place on March 12. Spike Lee is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.