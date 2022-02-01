Taraji P. Henson to Star as Shug Avery in New Color Purple Movie

Fresh off of her stint as Miss Hannigan in NBC's Annie Live!, Oscar and Emmy nominee Taraji P. Henson has another musical role coming her way. According to Variety, Henson will star as Shug Avery in Warner Brothers' upcoming film retelling of The Color Purple. As previously announced, the Blitz Bazawule-helmed film will reunite Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, who starred in Spielberg's 1985 movie and produced the 2016 Broadway production.

Henson joins previously announced stars Corey Hawkins as Harpo and H.E.R. as Squeak. The movie, which features a new screenplay by Marcus Gardley, will be released on December 20, 2023.

Henson received Academy Award, SAG Award and Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 2008's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. She is a three-time Emmy nominee for her leading turns in Empire and Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story.

Based on the novel by Alice Walker, The Color Purple follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life. The first film starred Whoopi Goldberg as Celie, Winfrey as Sofia and Margaret Avery as Shug Avery, all of whom received Oscar nominations. Elisabeth Withers-Mendes was nominated for a 2006 Tony nomination for playing Shug Avery in the original Broadway production. The Tony-winning revival featured Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson in the role.