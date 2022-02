MJ The Musical officially opened at the Neil Simon Theatre on February 1, and now there are photos of star Myles Frost and the rest of the cast. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and a score made up of Jackson's songs. Take a look at the photos from the production below, and then go see MJ live on Broadway!

Myles Frost as Michael Jackson.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Quentin Earl Darrington and Myles Frost in MJ The Musical.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Tavon Olds-Sample and Myles Frost play Michael in this scene.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Myles Frost takes the stage.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Myles Frost and the cast of MJ The Musical.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)