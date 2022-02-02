Odds & Ends: Library of Congress Releases Never-Before-Seen Stephen Sondheim Interviews

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Library of Congress Shares Over Six Hours of Sondheim Footage

Here's the next bingewatch for theater fans: over six hours of unseen Stephen Sondheim interviews. The Library of Congress released 13 videos of the late theater legend talking about his body of work, including his shows Passion, Sunday in the Park With George, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Assassins and more. The interviews were conducted in 1997 by Library of Congress senior music specialist Mark Eden Horowitz. Watch the first segment below.

Black Theatre Coalition Announces Fellowship

Black Theatre Coalition co-founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee along with Executive Director Olivia Jones and Program Director Lico Whitfield have announced the members of their inaugural cohort of Fellows in conjunction with partners of current Broadway productions. These fellowships are one-year placements with Broadway creatives or professional offices specific to the opening or ongoing operations of Broadway productions and provide a $50,000 annual salary. They will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in their area of the industry, working alongside current industry leaders at the highest levels. The Fellows currently working with specific productions include Jordan Booker Medley with Wicked, Brandon Kelley with Come From Away, Jourdan Miler and Amina Alexander with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Moulin Rouge! The Musical, John Bronston and Nia Long with Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Amy Marie Haven withThe Music Man, Tyra Ann Marie Wilson with the tour of The Lion King and Lori Tishfield with Disney Theatrical Group to support ongoing marketing efforts for DTG’s Broadway productions.

Billy Crystal

(Photo: Steve Schofield)

Billy Crystal to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor

Just ahead of returning to the Broadway stage in Mr. Saturday Night, Deadline reports that Billy Crystal will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on March 13. Tony and Emmy winner Crystal joins past honorees Lauren Bacall, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Eddie Murphy and Robert Wise. The ceremony will be broadcast live at 7PM ET on TBS and The CW. As previously announced, Mr. Saturday Night is set to begin performances at the Nederlander Theatre on March 29 and open on April 27.

See Tony Winner Dan Fogler in The Godfather Series The Offer

A trailer for The Offer has arrived. As previously announced, Dan Fogler, who received a 2005 Tony Award for his performance in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, will star in the new Paramount+ series. The show tells the story of the making of The Godfather film and also stars Miles Teller, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks and Matthew Goode. The series is based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy (Teller) and chronicles the behind-the-scenes events of the original 1972 movie. Fogler plays Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary director who helmed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo. Check out the trailer below!

The Shubert Organization Acquires GalaPro App

The Shubert Organization has acquired the GalaPro App, the software that allows for real-time translations and captioning in theaters. After incubating GalaPro in 2016, the Shubert Organization implemented an organization-wide rollout of the software in all of its theaters. The organization's first investment in GalaPro was in 2018, before acquiring the GalaPro App in November 2021. “The Shubert Organization has been a champion of the GalaPro App since its inception,” said David Andrews, Shubert’s Senior Vice President, Ticketing, in a statement. “We’re proud to be able to take this one-of-a kind technology to new heights in our theaters and around the world.” GalaPro is actively being used in over 80 theaters across North America, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia with the goal of making the entertainment industry accessible to audiences across the globe.

Amy Spanger Heads to Feinstein's/54 Below in March

Broadway alum Amy Spanger will present the concert Amy Spanger: Come To Your Senses at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 4 at 7PM. She will perform songs by Jonathan Larson, Cole Porter, Kander and Ebb and more. Her special guest will be her husband and fellow Broadway performer Brian Shepard. In addition to originating the role of Susan in Larson's tick, tick… BOOM! off-Broadway, Spanger has appeared on Broadway in Sunset Boulevard, Chicago, Kiss Me, Kate, Urinetown, The Wedding Singer, Rock of Ages, Elf and Matilda.

P.S. Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber play a medley of melodies from Cinderella, which resumes performances at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre on February 3, below!