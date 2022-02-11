Odds & Ends: Mike Faist Tapped for Tennis Drama Challengers with Zendaya and Josh O'Connor

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Mike Faist Eyes Role in Zendaya-Led Romantic Drama

Tony nominee Mike Faist, who starred as Riff in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated remake of West Side Story, is eyeing a starring role in Luca Guadagnino’s new romantic drama Challengers, according to Variety. Euphoria Emmy winner Zendaya is set to star and produce the movie. Playwright Justin Kuritzkes is penning the script. The film centers on the competitive world of pro tennis, in which player-turned-coach Tashi (Zendaya) has transformed her husband Art into a Grand Slam champion. After a losing streak, Tashi enters him into a “Challenger” event—the lowest pro tournament level—where he must face off against Patrick, Tashi’s former boyfriend and his former best friend. Faist has been tapped for the role of Art, while The Crown Emmy winner Josh O'Connor is eyeing the role of Patrick.

Ali Stroker

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Ali Stroker to Perform Solo Concert at the Minetta Lane

Tony winner Ali Stroker will perform a solo concert from March 3 through March 5. An Evening with Ali Stroker will include songs and stories from her life. The concert will be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released to a global audience as an Audible Original.

Andrew Rannells Boards Chippendales Limited Series Immigrant

Andrew Rannells will join Annaleigh Ashford and Kumail Nanjiani in the previously announced Hulu limited series Immigrant. According to Variety, the two-time Tony nominee has been cast in a recurring role as a rich kid Chippendales investor, who also happens to be the love interest of Murray Bartlett's character, producer-choreographer Nick De Noia. In addition to adapting his own essay and directing it as an episode for season two of Modern Love, Rannells' TV credits include Girls5eva, Black Monday, The New Normal, Girls and more.

Broadway Alum Meghann Fahy Joins The White Lotus Season Two

Meghann Fahy, who appeared on Broadway in Next to Normal will be a series regular for the second season of Mike White’sThe White Lotus. The first season followed guests at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment—also written, directed and executive produced by White—will leave Hawaii behind for a new location, following a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Fahy will play Daphne Babcock alongside Theo James' Cameron Babcock—they plays a married couple vacationing with another couple, played by Ethan Spiller and Aubrey Plaza. Fahy's screen credits include Gossip Girl, One Life to Live, The Good Wife, Chicago Fire, Blue Bloods, The Bold Type and more.

Grace McLean

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

2021 Jonathan Larson Grant Recipients Announced

The American Theatre Wing has announced the recipients of the 2021 Jonathan Larson Grants. They include Lucille Lortel Award winner Grace McLean (music and lyric writing), Zeniba Now and Kit Mee Kuen Yan (lyrics and book) and the teams of Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Laura Grill Jaye and The Lazours (music, lyrics, and book). A presentation honoring both the 2021 and 2020 recipients and featuring performances of their work will be announced at a later date. Previous grant recipients include Shaina Taub, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dave Malloy, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Michael R. Jackson and more.

Bill Camp Cast in Amazon Studios Pic The Burial

Tony and Emmy nominee Bill Camp, who is starring alongside his wife Elizabeth Marvel in Long Day's Journey Into Night, has joined a new film for Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, he will star in The Burial, which is based on the New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr about a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong, hiring a flamboyant attorney to handle the case. The film, directed by Maggie Betts and featuring a script by Toiny winner Doug Wright, stars Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett and Mamoudou Athie.