Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington & More Earn 2022 Oscar Nominations

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 8, 2022
Ariana DeBose & the cast of "West Side Story"
(Photo: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Studios)

Some Broadway alums are among the list of those who were nominated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on February 7. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominees. The 2022 Oscars will air on ABC on March 27.

Tony nominee Ariana DeBose scored her first Oscar nomination for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which received seven total nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Spielberg's directing, Tony winner Paul Tazewell's Costume Design, Sound, Cinematography and Production Design.  

Andrew Garfield in tick, tick...BOOM! (Photo: c/o Neflix)

Tony winner Andrew Garfield was nominated for his performance in tick, tick...BOOM! He shares his category with fellow Tony winner Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Encanto, which features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, earned nominations for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas.” As previously reported, the chart-topper "We Don't Talk About Bruno" was not submitted for Oscar consideration. 

Best Picture nominee Belfast also nabbed nominations of note to theater fans, including Tony winner Judi Dench for her performance and Kenneth Branagh for directing and writing the script for the film. 

For a full list of nominees, click here.

