See The Broadway Show Hit the Red Carpet with Hugh Jackman & More on Opening Night of The Music Man

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 14, 2022
Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster in Broadway's "The Music Man"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Ready for a Broadway treat with a capital "T?" The next episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, airing nationwide this weekend, takes a look at the starry opening night of The Music Man. Join Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek as he catches up with Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and more.

Watch the video below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.

