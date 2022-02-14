Cast Set for the Upcoming Six National Tour

The queens are coming to a city near you! Casting has been announced for the upcoming national touring production of Six. The tour will kick-off with a return engagement at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre beginning on March 29.

The musical will star Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva, Kelsee Sweigard and Kelly Denice Taylor.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from the history books.

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille choreographs the production which features a design team that includes scenic design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling and sound design by Paul Gatehouse. The show features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. music supervision by Roberta Duchak.

Six is currently running at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre.