Girl From the North Country Sets Spring Broadway Return Dates

by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 25, 2022
Jeannette Bayardelle in "Girl From the North Country"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Girl From the North Country, which ended its Broadway run at the Belasco Theatre on January 23, will return to Broadway on April 29. The musical will play at the Belasco Theatre for a limited run through June 11. Girl From the North Country tells the story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934.

Written and directed by Conor McPherson and featuring the music of Bob Dylan, Girl From the North Country opened on Broadway on February 7, 2020 at the Belasco Theatre. It resumed performances following the theater shutdown on October 13. The musical played its final performance on January 23 and announced plans to return. 

Cast members returning to the show include Mare WinninghamTodd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrathTom NelisJay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin ScottKimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Lee Williams. Craig Bierko joins the company as Mr. Burke, replacing original cast member Marc Kudisch.

The production features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Mark Henderson and sound design by Simon Baker.

