 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Girl From the North Country Brings Bob Dylan Back to Broadway

Curtain Up
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 13, 2021
Jeannette Bayardelle and the cast of "Girl From the North Country"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

There's a slow train coming to bring Girl From the North Country back to Broadway's Belasco Theatre on October 13. Written and directed by Conor McPherson and featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, Girl From the North Country tells the story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934.

Cast members returning to the production include Mare WinninghamTodd AlmondJeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc KudischLuba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrathTom NelisJay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin ScottKimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Lee Williams. Colin Bates replaces original company member Colton Ryan in the role of Gene Laine.

Girl From the North Country was the last production to open before Broadway shutdown in March 2020. It was not deemed eligible for the 74th Tony Awards due to the shift in the cutoff date. Thus, it will be in the running for the 75th Tony Awards. The musical began preview performances on February 7, 2020 and officially opened on March 5, 2020.

View Comments

Related Shows

Girl From the North Country

from $39.00

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. The Greatest Star! Here's a First Look at Funny Girl's Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice
  3. Schele Williams to Direct the Hidden Figures Stage Musical
Back to Top