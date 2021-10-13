Girl From the North Country Brings Bob Dylan Back to Broadway

There's a slow train coming to bring Girl From the North Country back to Broadway's Belasco Theatre on October 13. Written and directed by Conor McPherson and featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, Girl From the North Country tells the story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934.

Cast members returning to the production include Mare Winningham, Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Lee Williams. Colin Bates replaces original company member Colton Ryan in the role of Gene Laine.

Girl From the North Country was the last production to open before Broadway shutdown in March 2020. It was not deemed eligible for the 74th Tony Awards due to the shift in the cutoff date. Thus, it will be in the running for the 75th Tony Awards. The musical began preview performances on February 7, 2020 and officially opened on March 5, 2020.